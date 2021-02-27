Tree dedication for late Star-Telegram reporter Mitch Mitchell postponed to April 2

Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Mitch Mitchell died in 2020 after working nearly 22 years at the newspaper.

The tree dedication ceremony for late Star-Telegram reporter Mitch Mitchell, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, was postponed to April 2 due to rainy weather.

It was unclear, as of Saturday, what time the event would be held. The new date coincides with Good Friday at the New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, where Mitchell’s fig tree sits in an urban garden.

Mitchell, 63, died in October 2020 following a brief illness. He worked for nearly 22 years at the Star-Telegram, covering crime and social justice stories with a focus on the victims.

Though there was no ceremony Saturday, Pastor Kyev Tatum, from the church, joined a few others to plant the tree in the garden behind the chapel, called Funkytown Farmfit USA. They dropped the potted tree into the ground, and then spread dirt and water around its roots.

Kyev Tatum, the senior pastor at New Rose, said the point of the fig tree is to honor Mitchell, and — along with the garden — raise awareness of health disparities with Black residents in Fort Worth. In the 76104 ZIP code, the life expectancy is 66.7 years, the lowest in Texas, according to a report from UT Southwestern.

Tatum on Saturday said Mitchell empathized with issues regarding the church and Black life in Fort Worth but also understood them, as well as brought in different perspectives.

“He was our voice,” Tatum said.

The Star-Telegram will share more information about the tree dedication when it becomes available.