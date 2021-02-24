Tree dedication set to honor Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter who died in 2020

The late Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Mitch Mitchell will be honored Saturday at a tree dedication near a Fort Worth church as part of Black History Month.

Mitchell, 63, died in October 2020 after a brief illness.

A fig tree will be dedicated to Mitchell, who had worked nearly 22 years at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram covering some of the region’s biggest crime and social justice stories.

The ceremony will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Funkytown FarmFit USA on the campus of New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, 2864 Mississippi Ave. in Fort Worth.

“He was a trusted journalist who was able to bring a unique balance to a story that made sure both sides were heard,” according to news release from Senior Pastor Kyev Tatum of New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church. “His life may have been cut short, yet his memory will last forever as we dedicate a tree in his honor.”

The event also is part of Black Male Wellness Month.