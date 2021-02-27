Longtime radio host Russ Martin found dead in Frisco home, police say; cause unclear

Longtime radio host Russ Martin was found dead inside of his Frisco, TX home after midnight Saturday, police said. It’s unclear how he died. SPECIAL TO THE STAR-TELEGRAM

Longtime Dallas-Fort Worth radio host Russ Martin was found dead inside of his Frisco home a little after midnight Saturday, the Frisco police department announced.

The cause of his death wasn’t known as of Saturday, but police said no foul play is suspected.

Officers responded to an unresponsive person call in the 6300 block of Douglas Avenue in Frisco around 12:30 a.m., the police department said in a news release. A friend of Martin’s had to come to check on him, police said, and found him unresponsive.

Police pronounced him dead.

Martin was the host of The Russ Martin Show on 97.1 The Eagle. News of his death was shared over the station on Saturday.

A Facebook post from The Russ Martin Show asked listeners to tune in it at 1 p.m. Saturday, saying, “It’s important.” The comments section is filled with hundreds of tribute to the radio host, many from people saying they’ve been listening to him for decades.

Frisco police and the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating his death.

No other updates would be released on Saturday, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the death to call the department at 972-292-6010 or send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411). People can also submit tips by downloading the Frisco PD app on iOS and Android devices, police said.