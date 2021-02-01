Here we go again. COVID-19 pandemic cancels Fort Worth’s Mayfest second straight year

Mayfest in Fort Worth has been canceled for the second consecutive year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is our social responsibility to continue to place the safety and well-being of our patrons, volunteers, vendors, partners and community as our top priority,” organizers said in a news release Monday morning.

After multiple meetings with public health officials, it was determined a gathering as large as Mayfest “negates the efforts to minimize the effects of COVID-19.”

The festival was scheduled for April 29-May 2.

“The cancellation will help advance the health of our community, allowing for future opportunities to safely congregate and unite once again,” the release said.

The 50th Anniversary of Mayfest is scheduled for May 5-8, 2022.

Mayfest is a family-friendly festival across 33 acres along the Trinity River in Trinity Park that includes live music, festival food, carnival rides, a petting zoo, an arts and gifts market, performing arts groups and other activities.

The 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dallas was canceled last week because of the pandemic.