North Texas lawyer who videoed, participated in Capitol riot fired from his job

A North Texas lawyer has been fired by his employer after he was seen on video outside the Capitol building along with hundreds of other supporters of President Trump on Wednesday.

This is Paul Davis. Paul is a lawyer. He’s also associate general counsel & director of human resources at Goosehead Insurance. Today he stormed the capitol building in an attempt to stage a coup against the US government and documented it (!) on Instagram. @followgoosehead pic.twitter.com/eTkoK92ujL — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) January 7, 2021

Social media posts identified the attorney as Paul Davis, who was an associate general counsel and director of human resources at Goosehead Insurance, a company based in Westlake.

When contacted Thursday morning, a message on Goosehead Insurance’s voicemail said, ”The Goosehead employee involved at the Capitol is no longer employed.”

Paul Davis, Associate General Counsel, is no longer employed by Goosehead. — Goosehead Insurance (@followgoosehead) January 7, 2021

Goosehead also said in a Tweet Thursday morning that, “Paul Davis, Associate General Counsel, is no longer employed by Goosehead.”

Davis could not be reached Thursday for comment.

On Wednesday, Davis posted a video on Instagram saying that he was outside the Capitol building and he had just been tear-gassed. The video was shared on Twitter by Roger Sollenberger, a staff writer at Salon.

“That was not fun,” Davis said on the video.

“All we want is an actual audit of ballots and the Dominion machines,” he wrote in the captions of the video. “Our politicians could end all of the unrest in two days with a legitimate audit, but they won’t allow it. Why?”

Davis said Trump supporters were trying to get into the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Members of the mob eventually scaled walls and smashed windows at the U.S. Capitol, breaching police lines to lay siege to the iconic legislature and force a temporary halt to the constitutional process of affirming the results of the presidential election.

“They are tear-gassing us,” Davis said on the video. “It’s not acceptable.”