Democratic, Republican politicians from Fort Worth area denounce riots at US Capitol

Democrat U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, of Fort Worth, said the riot raging in the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday was a result of President Donald Trump’s attack on democracy.

Veasey said in a statement that he and his staff were safe as Trump supporters continue to storm the Capitol.

“Now is the time to come together — not fan the dangerous flames of division,” he said.

Veasey and other Texas representatives are in Washington to certify the Electoral College count. The constitutional process has been delayed because of the mob that stormed the Capitol. Lawmakers have been evacuated.

Rep. Kay Granger, of Fort Worth, and Rep. Michael Burgess, of Denton, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rep. Ron Wright, of Arlington, tweeted that he was safe and that he condemns the violence happening at the Capitol.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wrote on Twitter that he was safe and those that are storming the Capitol needed to stop.

“Those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support,” Cruz wrote.

Sen. John Cornyn could not be reached.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price asked Fort Worthians to pray for the country in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

“I am horrified by what is happening in our nation’s capital. It is devastating that our country has become this fractured. Violence is never the answer,” she wrote. “It is my hope and prayer that cooler heads will prevail and we will have a peaceful transition of power. Please pray for our nation.”

Deborah Peoples, Tarrant County Democratic Party chair and candidate for mayor, said what is taking place in America is disgusting.

“I don’t care what you call yourself,” Peoples said. “All of us as Americans should be just totally gutted and appalled by this.”

This riot doesn’t make America any better than the other country’s that they try to be examples for, she said.

Peoples said she shut down the Tarrant County Democratic Party office as a precaution. She asks Tarrant County residents to be vigilant and be safe.

Fort Worth Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray struggled for a minute to find words to describe her feelings, saying it reminded her of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

“Today is not a very good day for our country. It is everything you never wanted to live to see,” she said, later adding: “In all the weeks leading up to this day, I don’t think anyone imagined this day would actually look like this.”

If there are concerns about election integrity, lawmakers should address those through voting laws, Councilman Cary Moon said. He said he had seen about three minutes of coverage from Washington.

“This — the violence — should in no way be encouraged,” Moon said, adding that the rule of law and a peaceful transition of power were just as important as fair elections. “If there are frustrations out there, they need to be handled through legislation.”

Councilman Brian Byrd called the violence in Washington “heartbreaking.”

“Every individual has a constitutional right to peaceful protest but violence is never a viable solution to any situation,” he said in a text. “My prayers are with the law enforcement who are responding to these violent demonstrations.”

Councilman Dennis Shingleton called the storming of the Capitol “anarchy” and “crap,” blaming a “profound lack of leadership across the board” for the chaos. He said lawmakers of both parties had failed to lead and uphold integrity, and should be out in force discouraging the protesters.

“I’m just absolutely angry,” he said. “This is like a Third World country.”

Rick Barnes, Tarrant County Republican chair, and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gov. Greg Abbott condemned the “violence and mayhem” in a statement.

“Peaceful protest is a core tenant of the United States Constitution; violence and mayhem are not,” Abbott said. ”The violence and mayhem must stop. America is founded on the rule of law, and the law enforcement officers working to restore order at the United States Capitol must be heeded.”

State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, shared a screenshot on Twitter of a post Trump made in July amid protests in Portland. In the post, Trump said vandalism and damage to federal buildings would be prosecuted.

“This was the right approach to mob violence in Portland,” Krause said on Twitter. “The same holds true now for those at the U.S. Capitol. They need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Every. Single. Person.”

State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, in a statement called the scenes from the U.S. Capitol “sickening and shocking.” He said they are “a direct result of a lawless president who has no respect for our nation or our democratic institutions.”

“I hope none of the brave law enforcement officers who had to defend against these rioters have been injured,” Turner said. “Ted Cruz and Ken Paxton will forever be remembered for their unpatriotic actions on this dark day in American history.”

Paxton on Twitter said he was attending the rally in D.C.

“All Patriots need to be present to stand with President Trump,” Paxton said in a Jan. 3 post.

Wednesday afternoon he said violence is not the answer.

“I am sorely disappointed today in the certification of the election, but I don’t believe violence is the answer,” Paxton said on Twitter.