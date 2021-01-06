National Politics
Video shows shouting match involving vocal Trump supporters on flight from DFW to D.C.
President Donald Trump supporters engaged in a shouting match with other passengers on an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport to Washington Dulles Airport on Tuesday night.
Video of the scene posted on social media includes passengers claiming they were threatened by another passenger while Trump supporters projected “Trump 2020” logos on the inside of the plane’s ceiling and sides.
It’s not clear from the video what instigated the shouting match, but Maranie Staab, an independent journalist who published the video, said the plane landed without incident. The incident occurred while the plane taxied to the gate at Dulles.
A flight attendant can be heard demanding a passenger to take a seat at the end of the video.
Staab said on Twitter that the exchange included a Black man being called a boy. Police were not called to investigate the incident, according to American Airlines.
“Our team is reviewing this incident,” American Airlines spokesman Curtis Blessing told KTVT/Ch. 11. “We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in de-escalating a tense onboard situation and getting our customers to their destination safely.”
Comments