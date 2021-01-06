Video shows shouting match involving vocal Trump supporters on flight from DFW to D.C.

An angry shouting match between President Donald Trump supporters and others broke out after a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth landed at Washington Dulles Airport Tuesday night. AP

President Donald Trump supporters engaged in a shouting match with other passengers on an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport to Washington Dulles Airport on Tuesday night.

Video of the scene posted on social media includes passengers claiming they were threatened by another passenger while Trump supporters projected “Trump 2020” logos on the inside of the plane’s ceiling and sides.

And so it begins.



On a plane from TX —> DC flight attendants are struggling to control a plane full of Trump supporters as they display a pro-Trump projection and harass others passengers bound for DC.



[DM to license]#dc #trump #trumprally #protest #thisisamerica #sos pic.twitter.com/BlTCbD8ntl — Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) January 6, 2021

It’s not clear from the video what instigated the shouting match, but Maranie Staab, an independent journalist who published the video, said the plane landed without incident. The incident occurred while the plane taxied to the gate at Dulles.

A flight attendant can be heard demanding a passenger to take a seat at the end of the video.

Staab said on Twitter that the exchange included a Black man being called a boy. Police were not called to investigate the incident, according to American Airlines.

“Our team is reviewing this incident,” American Airlines spokesman Curtis Blessing told KTVT/Ch. 11. “We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in de-escalating a tense onboard situation and getting our customers to their destination safely.”