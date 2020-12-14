Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
One killed in crash involving several vehicles on highway in Denton County, police say

One person was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash involving several vehicles on a highway near Denton, Denton police said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities.

No other serious injuries had been reported.

The fatal crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 just west of Nail Road.

Denton police said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, but they didn’t provide details.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash assisted by Denton police.

