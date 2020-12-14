With demand soaring amid COVID and holidays, Weatherford nonprofit turns to new CEO

Staci Markwardt is filled with hope.

And that’s a good thing for the new chief executive officer of Parker County’s Center of Hope in Weatherford to have.

“I feel strongly about being a servant leader and have always made serving my community a priority,” said Markwardt, who has served on the boards of several nonprofit and service organizations.

The Parker County facility, whose mission is to provide a poverty assistance ministry in Christ-like service, equipping and empowering people to live a successful, joy-filled life, moved into its new offices Feb. 3. In doing so, they consolidated five rooftops under one, including the Hope Chest retail store, which benefits the needy through sales of new or slightly used items ranging from blue jeans to paintings.

The new facility, built from funding from a $5 million capital campaign, covers 36,000 square feet, about twice as much as they had before.

And though the area they serve is in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic, Markwardt is determined to help make life better for those relying on the Center of Hope for assistance.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Center of Hope to operate a bit differently. Although we had to temporarily close our in-house dining room, we have been able to provide food through our drive-thru pantry and prayer line,” Markwardt said. “Since March, we have had families come through nearly 10,000 times. In addition, we have been able to continue our education classes by maintaining social distancing and safety guidelines as well as utilizing Zoom to hold our adult education services.

“Throughout this entire period, the community has stepped up to help others. Parker County is definitely one of the most giving counties.”

Center of Hope provides assistance to individuals living in Parker County and those who live in the Tarrant County part of the Aledo school district.

Nowhere is this determination to serve stronger than the holiday season — and, again, thanks to COVID-19, folks are needing help more than ever in 2020.

“We have had to be a bit creative on serving our families for Christmas. This year we are expecting 700-800 families to participate in a two-day drive-thru experience,” Markwardt said. “Because of generous donations from our community, we are able to provide each family with a ham and all the items they will need to complete their Christmas dinner. Their experience will also include Santa Claus, carolers, some gifts and a lot more Christmas fun.”

Markwardt will officially take over the position in January after having been a part of the organization in several capacities since 2011. She started out as a volunteer, joined the staff as marketing manager about a year later, and worked as director of development for six years.

And, though she left that position to work for Parker County as public relations officer, she never really left the Center of Hope. She served on the board of directors.

“Having Staci take over as CEO is the best retirement present I could receive,” said outgoing CEO Paula Robinson, who will become the new board chair. “She and I already have a great working relationship. I completely trust her heart, and she has the education and the people skills to lead the organization into the future.

“I believe Staci will bring a fresh perspective that will keep the Center moving forward in a way that honors The Lord, will help many more people, and continue to unite our community as we serve together.”

Markwardt, who grew up in Denison, is a graduate of Texas A&M. She and her husband lived in Memphis and Kansas City for a while before coming back to Texas and Weatherford 15 years ago.

“I wanted to serve with a local nonprofit. The church I attend, North Side Baptist Church, always spoke highly about the work being done at Center of Hope,” she said. “Not only was the church supporting them financially, but they were serving in a number of capacities. So, I made an appointment to meet with the Center’s volunteer coordinator and quickly found a place to serve.”

And now as she continues to serve, she’s also prepared to lead the organization into the future.

“My role as CEO is to continue the good work that has been set before me and keep the board, staff, and volunteers all moving forward with these plans,” Markwardt said.