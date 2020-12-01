Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Texas Health Hospital Mansfield opens amid COVID-19 case number records

A new hospital opened Tuesday in Mansfield, accepting its first patients a day after Tarrant County surpassed 100,000 cases of COVID-19.

Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, a joint venture by Texas Health Resources and AdventHealth, is ready to begin treating those diagnosed with the virus, according to a news release.

The hospital offers emergency care, general surgery, women’s care, orthopedics and interventional cardiology on its four-story, 200,000-square-foot campus. The campus includes an 80,000-square-foot medical office building.

The $150 million hospital is starting off with an initial bed capacity of 56, with the potential of reaching up to 95 beds in the future.

The new hospital is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 287 and Lone Star Road in the Johnson County portion of Mansfield.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, the hospital donated the money that would have traditionally been spent on a grand opening to area nonprofit organizations, according to the release.

Mansfield school district, Harvest in Mansfield Center, Mission Mansfield Center, Mansfield Cares and Toys for Tots all received a donation from the hospital, according to the release.

