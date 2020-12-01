Longtime Wise County judge described as a community icon dies from COVID-19

A longtime Wise County judge died due to complications from COVID-19 Sunday.

Judge Melton Cude, 65, presided over the County Court-at-Law No. 1 and had served as a judge for more than 30 years.

“He was such a fine man. We’re going to miss him terribly,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said. “He’s just one of those guys you think will always be there because he’s a steady, steady force in so many ways.”

Cude lived in Decatur and was on his ninth term as county judge. He leaves behind his wife, children and several grandchildren, according to his obituary.

The entire community mourned the death of Cude, who was known as a fair and honest judge who “had such a pleasant, optimistic spirit about him,” Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook.

“Judge Cude- as a human, as a judge, and as an elected official- was just about as good as it gets,” the Facebook post said. “He was a true public servant and continually invested his time and his heart in this community.”

Akin said Cude was an icon within an icon — a well-known figure who was most often found within the granite and terra cotta walls of the iconic Wise County courthouse.

“Daggum, we love that guy,” he said. “It hurt us. It hurt us a lot to lose him. We expected he would be here for a long time to bless us with some wise council.”

Cude’s funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Gov. Greg Abbott approved a request from Clark for all Wise County flags to lower to half-staff on Monday out of respect for Cude. He also expressed his condolences to the community for Cude’s death.

On Nov. 16, the Wise County offices closed for disinfection “due to an increase in the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the Wise County Messenger. Two staff members tested positive, but they were not named. One was described as working in the County Court at Law No. 1 office and reportedly had last been at work on Nov. 12.