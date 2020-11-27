‘Brilliant’ former Star-Telegram, Express-News copy editor dies after positive COVID test

Dan Puckett, 65, died on Thanksgiving, three days after being released from a San Antonio hospital with a positive COVID-19 test.

Daniel Puckett grew up with a book almost always in between his hands. He was even caught at a ridiculously young age reading a book about the rise and fall of the Roman Empire.

“He was the most brilliant person I knew,” his cousin Karen Tumulty said on Friday.

It wasn’t much of a surprise that when he went off to college, Puckett worked for the student newspaper and that he eventually earned a degree in journalism from Texas A&M (after studying Russian at Georgetown University and the University of Texas). It was even less of a surprise when he became a copy editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in the 1980s.

Puckett, 65, died on Thanksgiving, three days after being released from a San Antonio hospital with a positive COVID-19 test and a craving for taco salad.

My wonderful cousin @puckett_daniel was one of nearly 1,200 Americans who died yesterday with covid. He was released from the hospital earlier this week and said he was feeling fine. This disease is a horror. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) November 27, 2020

“We spent three days celebrating his release,” Tumulty, a Washington Post columnist, said. “It’s just such a shock. He said he was feeling quite good.”

Puckett was remembered across social media on Friday as journalists and former colleagues began to hear about his death. They called him meticulous, funny, hardworking and remarkable.

“As an exacting copy chief at the scrappy Fort Worth paper in the 1990s, Dan helped teach a lot of raw young journalists how to be professionals — including me,” wrote Bonnie Berkowitz, a Washington Post graphics reporter. “I still hear him in my head when I write a terrible sentence (and then I try again).”

Former Star-Telegram reporter Robert Philpot wrote on Facebook that Puckett, who was his first boss at the paper, was brilliant.

“His brilliance informed his copy editing but also went well beyond it,” Philpot wrote. “He could be difficult; he was also often very funny. And he’s the reason I try as hard as I can to find an answer myself before I ask someone else a question.”

Puckett worked at the Star-Telegram from 1987 to 1991, when bustling copy desks were the backbone of newspapers across the country. He shaped reporters as they came in and out of the paper before moving to Florida to work for the St. Petersburg Times (now the Tampa Bay Times). After 15 years there, he became homesick for Texas and took a job at the San Antonio Express-News.

He left the newspaper business in 2010.

“Danny just loved copy editing and language so much and he wanted it to be precise and right,” Tumulty said.

Buts Puckett’s interests in life went well beyond reading and editing. He loved languages and could speak Russian and Spanish. And he loved music. He played keyboard for “The Huns,” an underground punk rock band that ruled Austin around 1979. He later played for Radio Free Europe.

It’s not clear how Puckett got COVID-19. His husband, Rafael A. Estevez Dominguez, was also sick with the virus but his symptoms were less severe, Tumulty said.

The couple had recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.