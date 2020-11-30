Tarrant County surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

Tarrant County reported 3,356 coronavirus cases on Monday, a combined total from four days (Thursday through Sunday) because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The massive load of cases actually averages less than a 1,000 cases per day, which is less than the previous nine days when the county has reported at least 1,100 COVID-19 cases.

No pandemic-related deaths were reported for the four-day span.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to a pandemic high of 24% of the 3,560 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Sunday. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate steadily increased and matched the previous record high of 20% on Nov. 16 before dipping a few percentage points. The rate has been at least 20% the past week. The 20% high was first set on July 23.

As of Sunday, 74% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients are filling a pandemic high 18% of all available beds in the county. It’s the fourth consecutive day the rate has been over the 15% threshold set by the state. If hospital capacity in the North Texas Trauma Service Area exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, bars will be forced close again and other businesses would reduce their capacity to 50%.

As of Sunday, there were a record-high 855 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Tarrant County, up 21 patients from Saturday.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 100,650 COVID-19 cases, including 843 deaths and an estimated 71,114 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 30:

Fort Worth, 408

Arlington, 152

Mansfield, 31

White Settlement, 29

Grapevine, 24

Keller, 22





Azle, 20

Bedford, 18





Benbrook, 16

Grand Prairie, 14

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Haltom City, 11

Hurst, 10

North Richland Hills, 10

Forest Hill, 9

Southlake, 9

Euless, 7

Lake Worth, 7

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 5

Crowley, 3

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 3

Unknown, 3

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

