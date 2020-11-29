Record COVID-19 hospitalizations continue in Tarrant County; 5 more deaths reported

Tarrant County reported 1,305 coronavirus cases and five deaths from Thursday.

This data was delayed because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Today’s numbers would have normally been reported Thursday. Updated COVID data from Friday through Sunday is expected on Monday.

The county has reported more than 1,100 cases the past nine days.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to a pandemic high of 23% of the 3,620 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Saturday. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate steadily increased and matched the 20% record on Nov. 16 before dipping a few percentage points. The rate has been at least 20% the past week. The 20% high was first set on July 23.

As of Saturday, 73% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients are filling a pandemic high 17% of all available beds in the county. It’s the third consecutive day the rate has been over the 15% threshold. If hospital capacity in the North Central Texas Trauma Service Area exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, capacity restrictions go into effect for businesses.

As of Saturday, there were a record-high 834 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Tarrant County.

Tarrant County has confirmed 97,294 COVID-19 cases, including 843 deaths and an estimated 68,950 recoveries.

The latest deaths include a man in his 60s with an undetermined address, an Arlington man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, an Arlington woman in her 80s and a Fort Worth man in his 90s. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 29:

Fort Worth, 408

Arlington, 152

Mansfield, 31

White Settlement, 29

Grapevine, 24

Keller, 22





Azle, 20

Bedford, 18





Benbrook, 16

Grand Prairie, 14

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Haltom City, 11

Hurst, 10

North Richland Hills, 10

Forest Hill, 9

Southlake, 9

Euless, 7

Lake Worth, 7

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 5

Crowley, 3

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 3

Unknown, 3

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

