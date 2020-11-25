Tarrant County COVID hospitalizations still rising; Over 1,100 cases 8th straight day

Tarrant County reported 1,302 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Wednesday and hospitalization increased to a record high.

The latest deaths include an Arlington man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, and a Mansfield man in his 80s. Each had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

It’s the eighth consecutive day the county has reported more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 95,989 COVID-19 cases, including 838 deaths and an estimated 67,595 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at a pandemic high of 20% of the 4,002 occupied beds in Tarrant County for the third consecutive day. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate steadily increased and matched the 20% record last week before dipping a few percentage points. The 20% high was first set on July 23.

As of Tuesday, 77% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients remained in 16% of all available beds in the county, which matches the pandemic high, first set on Nov. 16. As of Tuesday, there were a record-high 812 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Tarrant County, up 34 patients since Sunday.

The county won’t report new cases on its website this Thursday through Saturday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The next report will be available on Sunday.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 25:

Fort Worth, 406

Arlington, 150

Mansfield, 31

White Settlement, 29

Grapevine, 24

Keller, 22





Azle, 20

Bedford, 18





Benbrook, 16

Grand Prairie, 14

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Haltom City, 11

Hurst, 10

North Richland Hills, 10

Forest Hill, 9

Southlake, 9

Euless, 7

Lake Worth, 7

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 5

Crowley, 3

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 3

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

