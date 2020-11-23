Coronavirus
Tarrant County’s COVID hospitalizations match all-time high; new cases again top 1,000
Tarrant County reported 1,124 coronavirus cases on Monday, the sixth consecutive day the county has reported more than 1,000.
No COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Monday.
The six deaths reported on Sunday included a Grapevine man in his 60s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, a Benbrook man in his 80s, a Fort Worth woman in her 90s, and a Grapevine woman in her 90s. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
COVID-19 hospitalizations matched a pandemic high of 20% of the 3,875 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Sunday. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased and matched the 20% rate last week before dipping down a few percentage points. The 20% high was first set on July 23.
As of Sunday, 77% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data.
COVID-19 patients account for 16% of all available beds in the county as of Sunday, up from 15% on Saturday, which matches the pandemic high, first set on Nov. 16. As of Sunday, there were 778 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Tarrant County.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 23:
- Fort Worth, 401
- Arlington, 149
- Mansfield, 30
- White Settlement, 29
- Grapevine, 24
- Keller, 22
- Azle, 20
- Bedford, 18
Benbrook, 16
Grand Prairie, 14
Rural Tarrant County, 14
Haltom City, 11
Hurst, 10
North Richland Hills, 10
Forest Hill, 9
Southlake, 9
Euless, 7
Lake Worth, 7
Richland Hills, 5
Watauga, 5
Crowley, 3
Kennedale, 3
Saginaw, 3
Sansom Park, 2
Unknown, 2
Blue Mound, 1
- Edgecliff Village, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
- Westworth Village, 1
