Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Tarrant County’s COVID hospitalizations match all-time high; new cases again top 1,000

Tarrant County reported 1,124 coronavirus cases on Monday, the sixth consecutive day the county has reported more than 1,000.

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Monday.

The six deaths reported on Sunday included a Grapevine man in his 60s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, a Benbrook man in his 80s, a Fort Worth woman in her 90s, and a Grapevine woman in her 90s. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

COVID-19 hospitalizations matched a pandemic high of 20% of the 3,875 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Sunday. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased and matched the 20% rate last week before dipping down a few percentage points. The 20% high was first set on July 23.

As of Sunday, 77% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 patients account for 16% of all available beds in the county as of Sunday, up from 15% on Saturday, which matches the pandemic high, first set on Nov. 16. As of Sunday, there were 778 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Tarrant County.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 23:

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service