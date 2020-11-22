Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths, more than 1,300 cases for 5th consecutive day
Tarrant County reported 1,537 coronavirus cases and six deaths on Sunday.
It’s the fifth consecutive day the county has reported more than 1,000 cases and 11th time in November. Tarrant County reported a record 9,838 COVID cases in the past week, surpassing the record of 8,379 in the previous week (Nov. 8-14).
The county has reported 36 COVID-related deaths in the past six days. Details on the six latest deaths have not yet been released.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 19% of the 4,050 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Saturday. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased and matched a pandemic high of 20% on Tuesday.
As of Saturday, 79% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data.
COVID-19 patients account for 15% of all available beds in the county as of Saturday, up from 14% on Friday. The rate was at a pandemic high 16% on Monday.
Tarrant County has confirmed 91,853 COVID-19 cases, including 830 deaths and an estimated 65,986 recoveries.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 22:
- Fort Worth, 401
- Arlington, 149
- Mansfield, 30
- White Settlement, 29
- Grapevine, 24
- Keller, 22
- Azle, 20
- Bedford, 18
Benbrook, 16
Grand Prairie, 14
Rural Tarrant County, 14
Haltom City, 11
Hurst, 10
North Richland Hills, 10
Forest Hill, 9
Southlake, 9
Euless, 7
Lake Worth, 7
Richland Hills, 5
Watauga, 5
Crowley, 3
Kennedale, 3
Saginaw, 3
Sansom Park, 2
Unknown, 2
Blue Mound, 1
- Edgecliff Village, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
- Westworth Village, 1
Comments