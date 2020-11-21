Tarrant County reports 1,368 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County reported 1,368 coronavirus cases and two deaths on Saturday, bringing to an end one of the worst weeks since the pandemic began.

There were more confirmed cases between Sunday and Saturday — 7,348 — than any other week, and the second-most total cases — 8,301 — when including probable infections, according to data from the county public health department. There were 8,379 total cases between Nov. 8 and Nov. 14, the highest total so far, the data shows.

The county set a record on Wednesday with 2,112 cases and followed that with 1,777 cases on Thursday, the second-highest ever total.

The health department didn’t immediately release information on Saturday about the two individuals whose deaths were announced.

Data on Saturday showed about 18 percent of occupied hospital beds across Tarrant County belong to COVID patients. This comes as public health officials warn many Texas counties, including Tarrant, are at tipping points ahead of Thanksgiving. Judge Glen Whitley is expected to extend the county’s mask mandate for another month amid rising hospitalizations.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Earlier this week, MedStar reported it transported five patients from a downtown Fort Worth hospital to one of its facilities elsewhere due to crowding caused by COVID.

There have been 90,316 coronavirus cases and 824 cases across Tarrant County since the pandemic began, data shows. A total of 65,340 people have recovered.

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER