Tarrant County reports 3rd most COVID cases, 5 deaths, including man in 40s on Tuesday

Tarrant County reported 1,710 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Tuesday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, a Sansom Park man in his 70s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 80s. All five had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tuesday’s case total is the third most of the pandemic and the seventh consecutive day of more than 1,100 cases. At least 1,000 cases have been reported 13 days in November.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 94,687 COVID cases, including 835 deaths and an estimated 66,942 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at a pandemic high of 20% of the 3,970 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Monday. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased and matched the 20% rate last week before dipping a few percentage points. The 20% high was first set on July 23.

As of Monday, 78% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients account for 16% of all available beds in the county as of Monday, which matches the pandemic high, first set on Nov. 16. As of Monday, there were a record-high 804 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Tarrant County, up 26 patients from Sunday.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 24:

Fort Worth, 405

Arlington, 149

Mansfield, 30

White Settlement, 29

Grapevine, 24

Keller, 22





Azle, 20

Bedford, 18





Benbrook, 16

Grand Prairie, 14

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Haltom City, 11

Hurst, 10

North Richland Hills, 10

Forest Hill, 9

Southlake, 9

Euless, 7

Lake Worth, 7

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 5

Crowley, 3

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 3

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

