3 people seriously injured in head-on crash in Haltom City, police say

Three people were seriously injured in a head-on collision in Haltom City on Thursday night that briefly trapped them in their cars until firefighters could release them, police said in a news release.

Two of the victims were in a black Mazda 6, including the 34-year-old driver and his passenger, whose age wasn’t known. The other victim, a 70-year-old woman, was driving a red Ford EcoSport SUV with no passengers.

Their injuries were described by police as severe, and the department didn’t immediately respond to a request Friday morning for an update on their conditions.

A preliminary investigation revealed the Mazda was heading east and the Ford was traveling west when the Ford crossed the center line, into the path of the oncoming car, police said.

Officers responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Glenview Drive around 7:10 p.m. Thursday and firefighters arrived shortly after, police said. All three victims were trapped in their cars, police said, and firefighters had to extricate them.

The 34-year-old man and his passenger were taken via MedStar to John Peter Smith Hospital and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital, respectively, police said.

The Watauga Fire Department took the 70-year-old woman to JPS.

All lanes of Glenview Drive from Old Denton Road to Jordan Park Drive were closed Thursday night as investigators collected evidence.

Police will determine any charges after the investigation is complete, the department said.

