Man shot in leg in south Fort Worth drive-by shooting targeting his home, police say

A man was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting that targeted the south Fort Worth home he was in early Friday morning, police said.

The man’s injury wasn’t life-threatening. Police hadn’t identified any suspects as of Friday morning.

A man called 9-1-1 around 1 a.m. Friday to say he was shot in the 4800 block of Stanley Avenue, according to a police call log. He stated several shots were fired.

Responding officers determined there was a drive-by shooting at the house, with a round of shots fired in its direction, according to Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman.

Medics took the man to a hospital.

“There are no details at this time as to the suspects involved,” Pollozani said in an email.