Man, woman on motorcycle flee Haltom City PD Thursday morning before serious crash

A man operating a reported stolen motorcycle with a woman on the back refused to pull over for Haltom City police early Thursday morning before he went over a speed bump in a parking lot, ejecting them both from the bike, the department said.

The woman, 31 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release. The 34-year-old was seriously injured.

Neither the man nor the woman were wearing a helmet.

Police will determine any charges in the case after investigators complete an investigation.

Officers attempted to stop a gray 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle reported stolen out of Lewisville at 3:55 a.m. in north Haltom City, police said in the release. The motorcyclist failed to stop, police said, leading to a pursuit in the 5600 block of Webster Street off of Denton Highway.

When the motorcyclist and his passenger reached the intersection of Willowcrest Drive and Broadway Avenue, they tried to cut through the parking lot of Birdville Stadium, police said. But the bike went over a speed bump and they both were sent into the parking lot.

The woman was rushed in an ambulance to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with critical injuries, police said.

The man was taken in an ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital to be treated for his serious injuries.

Investigators were at the scene of the crash early Thursday morning collecting evidence.