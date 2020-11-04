Crime
Boy pulled from a backyard swimming pool in far northwest Fort Worth, authorities say
A 2-year-old boy was pulled on Wednesday in distress from a outdoor swimming pool in far northwest Fort Worth, authorities said.
The child was found about 5 p.m. in a backyard pool in the 5600 block of Broken Gap Drive, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.
The victim was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not clear, the spokesman said. A MedStar spokesman, though, said the child was in critical condition.
The matter was an accident, police said.
