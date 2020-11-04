Boy pulled from a backyard swimming pool in far northwest Fort Worth, authorities say

A 2-year-old boy was pulled on Wednesday in distress from a outdoor swimming pool in far northwest Fort Worth, authorities said.

The child was found about 5 p.m. in a backyard pool in the 5600 block of Broken Gap Drive, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not clear, the spokesman said. A MedStar spokesman, though, said the child was in critical condition.

The matter was an accident, police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.