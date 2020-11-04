Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Boy pulled from a backyard swimming pool in far northwest Fort Worth, authorities say

A 2-year-old boy was pulled on Wednesday in distress from a outdoor swimming pool in far northwest Fort Worth, authorities said.

The child was found about 5 p.m. in a backyard pool in the 5600 block of Broken Gap Drive, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not clear, the spokesman said. A MedStar spokesman, though, said the child was in critical condition.

The matter was an accident, police said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service