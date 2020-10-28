City of Mansfield fired woman who found police misused funds, whistleblower suit says

Archived photo of a Mansfield police vehicle. Courtesy

A former employee with the city of Mansfield said she was fired after calling attention to misappropriation of funds by the city’s police department.

In a whistleblower lawsuit filed against the city Wednesday, paralegal Alma Coronado and her attorney, Jason Smith, say Mansfield’s leadership was “openly hostile” toward her and eventually defunded her position because she pointed out misuse of court funds.

While doing a routine audit as a city legal assistant, Coronado found that the police department was taking municipal court funds and using the money on city costs — an issue that had already been brought to the city’s attention, the suit, which was filed in the District of Dallas, says.

The city used tens of thousands of dollars that were set aside to educate the public about seat belt safety, Coronado’s supervisor and legal partner, Bill Lane, told the Star-Telegram. Instead, the police department used the money on costs such as the lease to a motorcycle.

The city’s attorney, Allen Taylor, says the police department did use municipal court funds on city costs, but the misuse was accidental due to a legal change that the city was not aware of. The problem was swiftly corrected and did not involve a significant amount of money, Taylor said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Taylor said all spending using the municipal court budget was pre-approved and legally permitted up until a law changed in January.

“In January, the law went into place that more tightly said what you could use (court funds) for,” Taylor said. “The police department and court did purchases under the old set of regulations, but then it changed and nobody caught that it had changed.”

A court coordinator brought the issue to the city’s attention in the spring, he said. The city conducted an audit and refunded the money back into the court account. Along with other costs, $13,000 was spent on the lease to a motorcycle that police used to issue traffic tickets.

“We went back and looked at it and said no harm, no foul,” Taylor said.

However, Coronado says in the lawsuit that during her audit in July, she found the funds were still being used improperly. She told Lane, who emailed the city attorney and manager.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“I said, ‘this is still going on,’ and made it clear you cannot spend these funds in this way,” Lane said. “The next day, they shut down Alma’s account and shut her out.”

Taylor said he is not aware of a second audit or a pattern of the misuse of funds. Two funds were involved, but in each instance, the mistake was corrected, he said.

On July 29, city management told Coronado, 57, that her position had been “defunded” and she would be out of a job by September. Lane’s position was also eliminated.

Mayor David Cook, City Manager Joe Smolinski and Police Chief Tracy Aaron were hostile to Coronado in a meeting on July 29 following her audit, according to the lawsuit.

“They didn’t unfund any other positions,” Lane said. “They just picked on her and retaliated against her for finding this misappropriation of funds.”

Cook, a Republican, is currently running against Democrat Joe Drago and Libertarian Nelson Range to fill the seat being vacated by Republican Rep. Bill Zedler in a hotly contested Nov. 3 race for the 96th Texas House District.

The mayor’s office and the police department referred questions about the lawsuit to Taylor.

Taylor said he was not aware of anyone being hostile toward Coronado and said the termination of her position was for budget reasons.

Smolinski referred to Coronado as “one of the best employees that we’ve got” in an April email obtained by the Star-Telegram.

Coronado, who was 18 months away from retirement, was an exemplary employee and one of 120 paralegals in Texas to be certified as a Level III Municipal Court Clerk, Lane said. She applied for other city positions, including as an assistant secretary, but did not get the job.

Taylor said Coronado’s position was eliminated, along with the entire in-house legal department, due to “budget shortfalls and money issues because of the pandemic and the caps put on municipal spending.” Other sectors, such as the Law Enforcement Center, were eliminated this year for the same reason. Coronado did not receive the job as an assistant secretary because the city wanted to hire someone with election experience, he said.