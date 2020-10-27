Body found in back seat of missing Fort Worth woman’s car in Cooke County, sheriff says

A body was in the back seat when a hunter in Cooke County found the missing car that belongs to a Fort Worth woman who was last seen on July 11, the sheriff said Tuesday.

The vehicle was found about 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the woods in the Delaware Bend area of Cooke County, which is in the northeastern part of the county along the Red River, Sheriff Terry Gilbert said Tuesday in a news release.

Cooke County is about 65 miles north of Fort Worth.

A hunter found the car belonging to Carolyn Riggins and alerted deputies with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office.

The human remains were taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office in Fort Worth.

Gilbert said his office was awaiting positive identification on the body and a possible cause of death.

Fort Worth police detectives in the missing persons unit are involved in the investigation.

Riggins, 69, was last heard from on July 11.

Her last known location was 6901 N. Beach St. in Fort Worth. She was driving a 2002 Lincoln Town Car with Texas license plate CGB-1453.

One of the last places the Fort Worth grandmother, who suffers from stroke dementia, was seen was at a Watauga bingo hall just after winning money, a family member told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram this summer.

No one has talked to or seen Riggins since that night on July 11.