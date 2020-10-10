Woman on suburban Dallas highway killed as motorist hits disabled vehicles, police say

Two people died in separate vehicle crashes on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie over two days last week, police said.

A Chevrolet passenger car veered, about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, from the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Highway 161, and struck an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder, Grand Prairie police said.

As a result of the crash, two other vehicles collided and also struck the Chevrolet, whose driver, Caesar Silva, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

On Thursday night, a woman was outside on Interstate 30 trying to repair a tow strap and died when a car struck two disabled vehicles near where she was standing, police said.

Two vehicles were in the eastbound lanes of traffic, near MacArthur Boulevard. The drivers of both disabled vehicles were standing, at about 8 p.m.,outside, attempting to repair the strap as a third person remained inside one of the vehicles.

During the repair, another motorist struck the disabled vehicles, killing the woman and injuring a man, police said.

A fourth vehicle also crashed into the accident scene, injuring three other people. They are expected to survive, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will release her name once all of her relatives have been notified.