Denton police ask for help identifying human remains

The Denton Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the remains of a man found in March.

In conjunction with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, the department has tried to identity the remains through investigative means with no success, police said in a press release Wednesday. The remains were discovered in March in the 5600 block of East McKinney Street.

It’s believed the man had been dead for at least a year, based on an examination by the medical examiner, police said.

Additionally, police said the man is believed to have been white, large in stature and between the ages of 60 and 80. He also previously had a spinal surgery, police believe.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Detective Tommy Potts at 940-349-8144.