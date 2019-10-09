Teen sexually assaulted and then tied up 88-year-old in her Dallas home, complaint says

SHARE COPY LINK

A 19-year-old who is accused of sexually assaulting an 88-year-old woman in her Dallas home faces federal charges of possession of a stolen firearm and carjacking, federal officials said Wednesday.

The teen is accused of breaking into the woman’s home early Tuesday, where he punched her in the face and sexually assaulted her.

Federal officials identified the suspect as Kristopher Charles Martin Brown. He was arrested Tuesday after Dallas police saw him filling up a Lexus at a Dallas 7-Eleven. The car was allegedly stolen from the woman.

If convicted, the teen faces a maximum of 35 years in federal prison.

Dallas police along with agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case.

The attack occurred about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the woman’s home in northeast Dallas after someone broke into the residence, likely through a back door, according to a federal complaint.

The suspect sexually assaulted the woman, then tied her up to a chair, disabled her telephones, stole a Remington shotgun and took the keys to her 2007 Lexus RX, authorities said. The man also combed through her closet and purse, taking money, according to federal agents.

At some point, the suspect told the woman she would find her car at East Overton Road in Dallas in five days, then fled the scene in her car.

Hours later, Dallas police saw the Lexus at the convenience store, and when officers looked inside the car, they saw the shotgun.

Brown was wearing Nike shoes that matched footprints found in the woman’s backyard, according to federal agents.

The teen told authorities he had purchased the Lexus for $900 at a complex on East Overton Road, where he said he also bought the shotgun.

The 19-year-old later asked officers if anyone had died, saying the “old woman got up,” according to court documents.