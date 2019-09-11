Man hospitalized after shooting wife, taking pills with intent to overdose, police say

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A 56-year-old man has been hospitalized after he shot his wife in Granbury last week during a night in which he argued with her and took pills with the intent to kill himself, according to the Hood County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, who’s 53, was taken to Lake Granbury Medical Center on Friday with superficial gunshot wounds and was later released, police said. Her husband, Russell Wayne McDaniel, was reportedly still in John Peter Smith Hospital as of Wednesday being treated for an overdose.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint, police said. No bond has been set for either charge.

Hood County deputies were dispatched around 6 a.m. Friday to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Ports O’ Call Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. They found McDaniel had allegedly shot his wife with a .410 shotgun during an argument.

Shotgun pellets only grazed the woman’s side, leaving her with purely superficial wounds, police said.

McDaniel was initially arrested and taken to Lake Granbury Medical Center to be treated for chest pains, police said. But he refused treatment.

When McDaniel got to jail, it was discovered he had taken multiple pills in an attempt to commit suicide, police said. He was taken back to Lake Granbury Medical Center.

Later, he was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he remained as of Wednesday.