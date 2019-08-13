Duncanville police standoff with armed man ends in apparent suicide

An hours-long police standoff in Duncanville Monday night involving a man inside a vehicle with a gun ended with the man dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Duncanville used a SWAT team as well as a drone to inspect the vehicle. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An hours-long police standoff in Duncanville Monday night involving a man inside a vehicle with a gun ended with the man dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, a Duncanville patrol unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and the driver pulled into the Freedom Dodge parking lot at Cockrell Hill Road and Camp Wisdom Road, according to a press release from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. An officer who approached the vehicle noticed the man had a gun tucked between his legs.

The officer stepped back and shouted for back-up, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Police called the Duncanville SWAT team to come help.

But before SWAT members went up to the subject, Desoto police took a look at the situation inside the vehicle from above using a drone. When they determined it was clear, the SWAT team approached the vehicle.

The officers observed the subject had already died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Department. There were reportedly no shots fired by Duncanville officers.

The Dallas News reported the standoff lasted two hours.

The Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation into the incident and detectives were reportedly processing the scene into Tuesday.

The release from the Sheriff’s Department doesn’t note if at any point Duncanville officers heard a gunshot from the vehicle.

Camp Wisdom Road was closed amid the investigation but reopened.