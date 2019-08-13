Man shot in leg near Lake Worth during argument at apartment complex

A man was shot in the leg during an argument with two other people early Tuesday morning in northwest Fort Worth near Lake Worth, police said. The No one is in custody at this time. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was shot in the leg during an argument with two other people early Tuesday morning in northwest Fort Worth, police said.

The victim, who’s in his 30s, was reportedly transported to John Peter Smith Hospital to be treated for his injury.

Officers were dispatched around 5:10 a.m. to an apparent shooting at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of Calgary Lane near Lake Worth. They determined the victim had been arguing with “two known associates,” police said, when he was struck in the leg with a bullet.

No one is in custody at this time, police said.