Amber Alert for month-old baby from Austin who may have been taken by family member

Elijah Phillips has been missing since July. He may be with a family member in the Austin area. National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Authorities sent out an Amber Alert on Monday for a baby boy who has not been seen since he was taken from a hospital by a family member last month, Austin police said.

Brittany Smith, 30, checked into the local hospital last month under a fake name and gave birth to Elijah Phillips on July 19, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Smith gave permission for the baby to leave the hospital on July 22 with a family member, who may have been 41-year-old Brandy Galbert.

Elijah has not been seen since July 22. Smith checked out the hospital on July 23, police said.

On July 24, Child Protective Investigations received a court order to remove Elijah from his mother’s custody due to concerns of neglect and child abuse because CPS was previously involved with Smith, the Austin American Statesman reported.

Smith, Galbert and the baby’s father, 37-year-old Carl Hayden Jr., have not been found and could be in the Austin or Killeen areas. Authorities say they believe the family is actively trying to hide the baby.

The Amber Alert describes Smith as 5-foot-2-inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her left arm. Galbert is described as 5-foot-6-inches, with black hair and brown eyes. Hayden was described as 5-foot-10-inches, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are also looking for a gold 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Texas license plate number KNN7632.