CBS channels return for AT&T TV providers including DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse

CBS and AT&T have come to an agreement to extend their contract after they had been in a dispute over licensing fees. CBS was black on local AT&T TV providers including DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse amid the fallout. CBS via AP

CBS is back for local AT&T customers.

For more than two weeks, the broadcasting giant’s channels had been blacked out on local AT&T TV providers including DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse as the two companies engaged in a contract dispute. But the blackout ended Thursday when CBS and AT&T issued a joint statement saying they have reached an agreement.

The contract fallout had revolved around licensing fees AT&T pays to CBS in order to broadcast its signal.

In the joint statement, the companies reported they have entered into a multi-year content carriage agreement. All CBS-owned local broadcast stations as well as the national channels CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel have returned to AT&T providers, according to the statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“These stations are returning today to any impacted AT&T homes,” the statement reads.

The blackout affected stations in 17 markets across the U.S., including Dallas, Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Additionally, the CBS Sports Network was dropped nationally for customers of DirecTV and DirecTV NOW, and the Smithsonian Channel was dropped from DirecTV.

CBS estimated around 240 million viewers were affected by the blackout.

People could still find their shows, however, on CBS All Access, the CBS streaming app.

The blackout occurred after a deadline for the two companies to re-establish their contract came and went. Both businesses blamed each other.

CBS said in a statement it was “simply looking to receive fair value for its popular programming and is proposing economic terms similar to those that AT&T’s competitors have accepted in hundreds of our recent distribution agreements.”

But Kelly Starling, a media relations representative from AT&T, said in an email CBS is “a repeat blackout offender” and maintained it did everything possible to avoid the blackout.

CBS and AT&T said in the statement they “regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience.”

The terms of the agreement weren’t released.