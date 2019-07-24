AT&T, DirecTV customers can’t watch CBS channels. Here’s why and what you can do for now

‘The Big Bang Theory’ ends after 12 huge seasons on CBS CBS' huge hit, "The Big Bang Theory," ends after 12 seasons with a special one-hour episode (or rather, two new back-to-back episodes) in which Sheldon and Amy are awaiting big news and the gang heads off into an uncharted future. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CBS' huge hit, "The Big Bang Theory," ends after 12 seasons with a special one-hour episode (or rather, two new back-to-back episodes) in which Sheldon and Amy are awaiting big news and the gang heads off into an uncharted future.

If you tuned into CBS for your nightly news or popular shows like “NCIS” or “The Big Bang Theory,” you may have been disappointed.

CBS has been blacked out on all AT&T TV providers, including DirecTV and AT&T U-verse following a fallout in contract negotiations.

CBSN, the network news offering from the broadcasting company, said that U-Verse and DirecTV customers can continue watching their news programming for free on the CBS News app.

CBS News reported the company said that while it “didn’t want consumers to get caught in the middle, it is determined to fight for fair value.”

The company warns the blackout could last for some time, according to CBS News.

DirecTV customers tuning into CBS channels will find a notice from their provider that places the blame on CBS.

“CBS, the owner of this channel, has removed it from your lineup despite our request to keep it available to you,” the notice says. “We share your frustration and regret any inconvenience.”

The satellite TV provider encourages customers to visit tvpromise.com for information about the CBS blackout.

AT&T says on that website that this is a pattern for CBS, citing the Columbia Broadcasting System’s previous negotiating fallout with DISH Network and Charter Spectrum. The tvpromise.com website calls it “The CBS playbook,” claiming that the company’s profitability is in part due to the $1.6 billion in fees charged to providers and local affiliates, according to the website.

DirecTV encourages anybody missing their access to CBS’ local lineup to try the Locast app through the TV top box, often referred to as the DVR. U-verse consumers press the Go Interactive button on their remote, while DirecTV customers press the right arrow on theirs to access the app.

If that fails, the company recommends trying CBS All Access and checking local station’s websites or watching over the air.