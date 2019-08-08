‘Breathing problem’ forces legendary artist Willie Nelson to cancel Aug. tour dates after

Leon Bridges sings tribute to Willie Nelson Fort Worth singer Leon Bridges discusses his Texas connection to Willie Nelson and previews "Funny How Time Slips Away" before performing at the Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, DC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth singer Leon Bridges discusses his Texas connection to Willie Nelson and previews "Funny How Time Slips Away" before performing at the Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, DC.

Texas legendary country singer-songwriter Willie Nelson announced late Wednesday on social media that he has been forced to cancel his tour because of a “breathing problem.”

But Nelson’s publicist told Rolling Stone that Nelson is only canceling the August tour dates and will resume his tour on Sept. 6. He will appear at Sept. 21st’s Farm Aid in East Troy, Wisconsin, the publicist said.

Nelson, 86, posted on Twitter and Facebook: “To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back. Love, Willie.”

Nelson sent the message late Wednesday after an evening performance at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, with Alison Krauss.

Thousands of his fans wished him well on Facebook and Twitter.

Nelson and his family on his “Ride Me Back Home” tour were scheduled to appear with Alison Krauss on Friday at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich.

He is scheduled to appear at Farm Aid on Sept. 21 at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in Wisconsin and the last scheduled tour date is Nov. 29 at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. His next stop in Texas is scheduled for Nov. 18 in Sugar Land.

Illness forced Nelson to cancel tours in 2016 and 2018.