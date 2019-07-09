Arlington home catches fire while 2 boys home alone, officials say

First responders train and respond to calls, no matter how hot it gets First responders can't stay inside when they get a call, even when it gets to be more than 100 degrees outside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK First responders can't stay inside when they get a call, even when it gets to be more than 100 degrees outside.

Two boys were home alone when a fire broke out in their home in Arlington on Monday night.





Firefighters responded to the call at about 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Partridge Avenue, fire official Mike Joiner said.

The boys were home alone at the time. Crews found one of the boys outside the house and found the other after a brief search because the boy had gone to look for the family dog.

One of the boys had a minor injury and was taken to the hospital. The other was not injured, Joiner said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The boys were about 14 and 10 years old. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Previous news reports indicated both boys were injured in the fire.

Joiner said the house was filled with items, making it more difficult for crews to extinguish the fire.