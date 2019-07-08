Texas

Small earthquake recorded near Mansfield

How prepared are you for an earthquake?

Here are FEMA's tips to help you prepare for an earthquake. By
Up Next
Here are FEMA's tips to help you prepare for an earthquake. By

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Mansfield at about noon Monday, the United States Geological Survey confirmed.

The earthquake was recorded at 12:02 p.m. in Johnson County, with the epicenter recorded in Rendon.

About 38 people reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake.

The earthquake’s impact registered as a III out of X on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) Scale, meaning the earthquake was weak and many people may not have recognized it as a quake. The vibration from a III level earthquake is similar to that of a passing truck.

On July 5, a 7.1 earthquake was recorded in California the day after a 6.4 earthquake hit the area.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

  Comments  