Texas
Small earthquake recorded near Mansfield
A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Mansfield at about noon Monday, the United States Geological Survey confirmed.
The earthquake was recorded at 12:02 p.m. in Johnson County, with the epicenter recorded in Rendon.
About 38 people reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake.
The earthquake’s impact registered as a III out of X on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) Scale, meaning the earthquake was weak and many people may not have recognized it as a quake. The vibration from a III level earthquake is similar to that of a passing truck.
On July 5, a 7.1 earthquake was recorded in California the day after a 6.4 earthquake hit the area.
