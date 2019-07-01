No cause determined for plane crash; witness says engine sounded wrong from take-off

Pilot talks about witnessing North Texas plane crash that killed 10 David Snell, a pilot who saw an airplane crash into a hangar at the Addison Airport, in Addison, TX on Sunday, talks about what he saw. Ten people were killed in the crash. The cause remains under investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Snell, a pilot who saw an airplane crash into a hangar at the Addison Airport, in Addison, TX on Sunday, talks about what he saw. Ten people were killed in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

The cause behind an airplane’s crash into an airport hangar in Addison has not been determined yet, the National Transportation Safety Board said at a press conference Monday.





On Sunday morning, 10 people died after the small plane crashed into the hangar at Addison Airport, north of Dallas. Six of the 10 people killed in the plane crash have been identified.

The deaths include a family of four from Plano and a Dallas couple. NTSB officials said they will not be releasing the identities of the other people killed in the crash and that will be left up to local authorities.

The NTSB’s investigation determined the aircraft was airborne when it veered to the left and rolled, hitting the hangar. They do not know how high the plane was when it crashed, the spokesman said at Monday’s press conference.

The plane, a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, was flying a private party of people to St. Petersburg, Florida.

Investigation, what witnesses saw

David Snell, a pilot who saw the plane crash, said the plane was in the air for less than 10 seconds when it “fell out of the sky.” He said the plane sounded like it was not making enough power and was not climbing as it should have been.

“It didn’t sound right,” he said. “We looked at each other and said something’s wrong. Within seconds, it appeared as though it stalled, went 90 degrees and went right into the hangar. There’s no recovering from that.”

Snell described the plane’s engine as a fan that should be on high speed that was instead running on low.

“Thirty-three years of flying and never seen that,” he said. “I mean I feel for the families and all that. Being a pilot helpless and knowing they were in a perilous situation - yeah, it was awful.”

Investigators uncovered the cockpit voice recorder, which was sent to Washington, D.C., to be analyzed. The voice recorder captures audio between the pilot and the co-pilot.

Snell said NTSB should release the audio from the cockpit recording, because that may be the only way to know what really happened before the plane crashed. A NTSB spokesman said the audio is confidential.

The aircraft is about 2 years old and has undergone at least two annual inspections. NTSB will be analyzing maintenance records for the plane, the spokesman said.

The communication between air traffic control and the pilot appeared to be normal at take-off. The preliminary investigation also showed the landing gear was down at the time of the crash.

The victims

John Paul II High School told families of students on Monday that students Alice and Dylan Maritato were killed in the crash, along with their mother and stepfather, Brian and Ornella Ellard, according to a report from NBC 5. Alice attended the high school and Dylan was a middle school student at All Saints Catholic School.

Brian Ellard owned an art gallery in Dallas and co-owned Mille Lire, an upscale Italian restaurant, with his brother-in-law, Giuliano Matarese. Ornella Ellard was an interior designer.

Steve Thelen and his wife, Gina, also died in the crash, according to the Dallas Morning News. Thelen was the managing director of JLL real estate in Dallas. According to a feature in BisNow, Thelen was known for bringing Pizza Hut to Plano in 1995.

The names haven’t been confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, which is performing the autopsies.

The other victims, including the two crew members, have not yet been identified.

Who owned the plane

Jennifer Rodi, the NTSB’s lead investigator on the accident, told the Associated Press the plane had previously been owned by a private charter company in Chicago.

Todd DeSimone, the general manager of Chicago-based jet charter company Planemasters, said Monday that he sold the plane to a company based in Addison called EE Operations. No one has responded to a message the AP left at a phone number associated with EE Operations. The company’s agent in Delaware, where EE Operations is registered, said it would forward a request for comment.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said Monday that the twin-engine plane’s tail number, N511EF, was registered in April. The FAA registry confirmed that the plane was registered to EE Operations.