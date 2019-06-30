Small plane crashes into hangar at North Texas airport

This is what NTSB does when it investigates plane crashes and other accidents The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Transportation Safety Board, established in 1967, conducts independent investigations into all civil aviation accidents in the U.S. and major accidents in other modes of transportation.

An aircraft crashed into a hangar at the Addison Municipal Airport Sunday morning.

The plane crashed shortly after taking off at about 9:10 a.m. and was destroyed in the subsequent fire.

The plane was a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration said. Officials do not know yet how many people were on the plane or if anyone was injured. The hangar was unoccupied.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

FAA investigators were on their way to the accident site and the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation, the FAA said.

The FAA will release the tail number after investigators verify it. Neither the FAA nor the NTSB release the names of aircraft occupants, the spokesman said.