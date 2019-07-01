Family of 4 from Plano among 10 killed in North Texas plane crash

10 killed when plane crashes into Texas airport hangar Ten people died after a plane crashed into a hangar shortly after takeoff at Addison Airport in Texas on June 30, 2019. The twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, experienced difficulties during takeoff, causing it to crash and burst into flames. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ten people died after a plane crashed into a hangar shortly after takeoff at Addison Airport in Texas on June 30, 2019. The twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, experienced difficulties during takeoff, causing it to crash and burst into flames.

A family from Plano has been identified as four of the 10 people killed in a plane crash north of Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

John Paul II High School told families of students on Monday that students Alice and Dylan Maritato were killed, along with their mother and stepfather, Brian and Ornella Ellard, according to a report from NBC 5.

The other victims have not yet been identified.

The plane crashed into a hangar at Addison Airport shortly after taking off at about 9:10 a.m. Sunday and was destroyed by fire. None of the people on the plane survived. The hangar was unoccupied.

The plane was a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration said. Officials later said the plane was supposed to fly to St. Petersburg, Florida.

The plane struggled to gain altitude after taking off from the Addison Airport. It veered to one side and then plunged into the hangar, local authorities and witnesses told the Associated Press.

Investigators from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash Sunday and returned to the hangar on Monday.

Jennifer Rodi, the NTSB’s lead investigator on the accident, told the AP the plane had previously been owned by a private charter company in Chicago.

Todd DeSimone, the general manager of Chicago-based jet charter company Planemasters, said Monday that he sold the plane to a company based in Addison called EE Operations.

No one has responded to a message the AP left at a phone number associated with EE Operations. The company’s agent in Delaware, where EE Operations is registered, said it would forward a request for comment.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said Monday that the twin-engine plane’s tail number, N511EF, was registered in April. The FAA registry confirmed that the plane was registered to EE Operations.

The NTSB sent a team to investigate at the airport north of Dallas, and officials said during a Sunday evening news conference that it was too early to determine what caused the crash. Another news conference is set for late Monday afternoon.