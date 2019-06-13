Suspect shot by police also shot himself in the head, medical examiner says

Facebook Live: Fort Worth police discuss officer-involved shooting of JaQuavion Slaton Fort Worth TX Police Department answers questions and shows body camera footage from June 9, 2019, when officers shot JaQuavion Slaton. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth TX Police Department answers questions and shows body camera footage from June 9, 2019, when officers shot JaQuavion Slaton.

A man fatally shot by officers also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during the Sunday afternoon shooting on East Berry Street, according to a ruling released Thursday by officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

JaQuavion Slaton, 20, shot himself in the right side of his head, but officials have not determined if the self-inflicted gunshot was intentional or accidental, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

“There is no evidence to suggest that this shot was fired from a police weapon,” according to statement released by chief medical examiner Nizam Peerwani.

Slaton suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, right shoulder, head, neck and upper arm, with all but one shot coming from police weapons, according to the medical examiner’s office.

“All the wounds were potentially fatal except the gunshot wound to the arm,” Peerwani said.

A preliminary ruling was that Slaton died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and chest on Sunday afternoon and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Slaton’s shooting sparked protests and impassioned pleas for police to release body camera footage of the shooting, which they did on Thursday. Slaton was the fourth man Fort Worth police have shot at since June 1.

Slaton, who was wanted on several warrants, ran from police on Sunday and hid in a truck in the 5200 block of E. Berry St., police said.

Police found Slaton hiding on the floorboard and officers observed him with a weapon, which was later identified as a Glock 10-mm handgun.

Officials at the medical examiner’s office said review of body cam received from Fort Worth police indicated seven officers were on the scene with at least three officers shooting at Slaton when he disobeyed commands to surrender.

Postmortem toxicology revealed no ethanol or drugs expect for marijuana, Peerwani said.

Other postmortem studies are pending completion, Peerwani said.

“Conclusion of this inquest is pending completion of all postmortem studies as well as review of police investigative reports, crime laboratory results and officers’ testimony,” Peerwani said.