Fort Worth police show body camera video of fatal shooting

Fort Worth police released body camera footage Thursday from officers involved in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old JaQuavion Slaton on Sunday.





Slaton, who had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest, had run from officers and was hiding in a truck when he was shot, police have said.

In the video, the view of Slaton inside the truck is obstructed, but officers’ commands to Slaton can be heard before several officers open fire. Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus, who presented the video, said Slaton had a loaded handgun that was found inside the truck and evidence including a shell casing indicates he fired it.

Kraus said he couldn’t speculate on whether Slaton shot himself.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website, Slaton died of multiple gunshots wounds to the head and chest, and his death was ruled a homicide. Kraus said the investigation is continuing and the medical examiner’s office may release further details. Police also are testing ballistics on Slaton’s gun as part of the investigation, Kraus said.

Following the presentation, Mayor Betsy Price called the shooting “a no win situation.”

She wouldn’t speculate whether the video showed officers acted appropriately, but said it’s release within four days of the incident was a sign of improved transparency.

Richard Vazquez, a precinct chairman for the neighborhood where Slaton was shot, said tensions are high in the community and with a lot of mistrust toward police. This initial video was a good first step, he said, but more information including additional video and accounts from other officers would answer questions about what happened.

“My community is not going to be satisfied until we know more,” he said.

The Fort Worth Police Department held the media briefing about the shooting Thursday morning at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex auditorium.

Police have previously reported that officers were called out to a disturbance involving Slaton, a suspect in an aggravated assault in Tyler, in the 4500 block of Jennifer Court about 4 p.m. Sunday. Slaton fled before officers arrived, according to a statement from police.

Officers had been called several times to that address to look for Slaton, who was considered armed and dangerous, Kraus said at Thursday’s press conference.

On Sunday afternoon, officers soon spotted Slaton in a car with two other people. Raya Arzu, the mother of Slaton’s 4-month-old son, was driving and remained with the car when police stopped it on East Berry Street.

Slaton and 17-year-old Jevon Monroe ran from the car as officers approached, police said.

Officers saw Slaton holding a handgun while they chased him, and they quickly lost sight of him, police said.

While searching the area for both suspects, police in a helicopter saw Monroe hiding under a vehicle in the back yard of a house near 5200 E. Berry St. Officers approached Monroe and were able to take him into custody without incident, police said. Officers who arrested Monroe asked him where Slaton was and where the gun was, according to body camera video.

Officers continued to search for Slaton and soon found him inside a truck that was parked in the back yard, police said.

Officers gave “numerous verbal commands” to Slaton and he did not comply, police said. As officers tried to break the glass of the truck to get a better view of the him, Slaton “made an overt action placing the officers in fear for their lives,” police said in a statement Monday. “Three officers responded to this threat with deadly force,” the statement said.

Police said in Monday’s statement that crime scene personnel found a handgun inside the truck and “evidence supports that the suspect fired this weapon,” police said in Monday’s statement.

Tactical medical officers provided emergency medical treatment to Slaton, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website, Slaton died of multiple gunshots wounds to the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:13 p.m.

Members of the community and protesters at the crime scene and Tuesday’s City Council meeting called for the Police Department to release body camera video of the shooting, which was the fourth officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth this month.

The three officers who fired their weapons have been employed by the department for five, seven and 10 years. All three were placed on administrative leave while Major Case Unit and the Internal Affairs Unit investigate the shooting, as is standard practice. Their findings will be forwarded to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for grand jury review upon conclusion of the investigations.

Monroe was arrested and is charged with evading arrest. He also was wanted on a burglary warrant in Louisiana, police said. Arzu was not charged.

This is a developing story and will be updated.