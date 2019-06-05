Grand Prairie woman dies when sedan spins into oncoming traffic, police say

Here are the five most dangerous intersections in Fort Worth The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year.

A 25-year-old woman died Wednesday when the car she was driving spun into oncoming traffic in Grand Prairie, police said.

Cathy Davius was driving east in the 300 block of West Camp Wisdom Road when she lost control of her 2006 Lexus ES 330 about 7:45 a.m., Grand Prairie police said.

The car spun into a westbound 2016 Cadillac Escalade, which collided with the passenger side of the Lexus, police said.

Davius, who lived in Grand Prairie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to a hospital. The 40-year-old man, whose name police did not release, was treated and released.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

No charges will be filed, police said.