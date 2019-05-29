This Texas city hall will have a new look later this year

A rendering of the $2.7 million Colleyville Plaza. The project is expected to be completed by December. Courtesy

Get ready for outdoor concerts and other events in front of city hall.

Construction started last week on the $2.7 million Colleyville Plaza, and the work is scheduled to be finished in time for the tree lighting ceremony in December.

In the meantime, drivers will face some headaches because the westbound portion of Main St. from the roundabout to Terra Cotta Lane and a section of Terra Cotta Lane in front of City Hall is closed through mid-November for construction.

Earlier this month, the city council unanimously voted to award the bid for the project to the Fain Group Inc.

“This is a first class project that we are doing,” Mayor Pro Tem Bobby Lindamood said.

Assistant City Manager Adrienne Lothery told the council that the idea for the plaza was first discussed in 1998 when a tax increment finance district was created to fund projects such as the plaza.

IN 2017, Colleyville purchased land in front of city hall, and the city hired Freese and Nichols to design the plaza.

Officials also met with residents to get their ideas on what they wanted to see in the outdoor plaza.

Some of the features include a fountain, a shade structure that can be used as a stage, built-in seating, a pedestrian-only area and space for food trucks.

“When you looked in front of City Hall five years ago, it was dirt....” Mayor Richard Newton said.

“This project is going to do an amazing job of pulling everything together,” he said.