A developer is building luxury townhomes in this strategic location

Construction is underway to build 54 luxury townhomes in Forest Hill, south of Interstate 20.

The Peak Group of North Richland Hills is building the 54 luxury townhomes between 7320 and 7330 Forest Hill Drive.

The new homes will be built in a four-plex design. The three-bedrom, two-bathroom homes will feature garages along with small front and back yards, according to a news release from the city.

The $6 milion project should be finished by December.

The smaller homes will appeal to millennials and retirees who want easy access to Fort Worth, Dallas and other nearby cities.

“This quality development is the next great step in growing our community,” said Interim Mayor Clara Faulkner.

Todd Bowers, Director of Construction for the Peak Group, said, “today people are living in a world of mobility and we feel ‘The Point’ will give the new residents of this city the opportunity to enjoy this lifestyle.”