This Texas hospital just opened a state-of-the-art cancer treatment facility

Fort Worth has a new state of the art facility for cancer patients and their families.

The JPS Health Network opened the Oncology Infusion Center at 1450 8th Avenue.

The 51,170-square-foot facility will provide services for cancer patients and their families including a nutritionist, psychological services for those struggling with the stress of fighting a sometimes deadly disease, space for a surgical oncologist, an on-site pharmacy and an office for the JPS Cancer Survivors Clinic, which was created three years ago and is one of only two facilities in Texas.

Dr. Bassam Ghabach, director of the Oncology Infusion center, said in a news release that the new facility has space to handle a rapidly growing number of patients.

Ghabach said that 38 percent of cancer patients who come to JPS are in stage 3 or 4 of the disease.

At JPS, oncology visits have increased about 20 percent over the past four years, rising from 33,001 in 2015 to 40,461 last year, according to a news release.

The most common types of cancer treated at the health network are breast, lung, colorectal, head and prostate.