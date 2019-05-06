11-year-old dies after being impaled by iron fence, Fort Worth police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

An 11-year-old boy died on Monday night after being accidentally impaled by an iron fence, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officers say that several minors climbed a fence at Ladera Palms Apartments, in the 2300 block of Baroque Drive in southeast Fort Worth, to get into a locked pool area.

When they were told to leave by security, they scattered by trying to climb a fence.

One of the boys possibly lost his footing and was accidentally impaled by the iron fence, Officer Bradley Perez said.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

He was taken to the hospital in grave condition and died at 8:05 p.m. Monday, Perez said.

The boy was identified as Jean Pierre Mwenge of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Tuesday. A ruling on his death is pending

Police did not release any other information.