11-year-old dies after being impaled by iron fence, Fort Worth police say
An 11-year-old boy died on Monday night after being accidentally impaled by an iron fence, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Officers say that several minors climbed a fence at Ladera Palms Apartments, in the 2300 block of Baroque Drive in southeast Fort Worth, to get into a locked pool area.
When they were told to leave by security, they scattered by trying to climb a fence.
One of the boys possibly lost his footing and was accidentally impaled by the iron fence, Officer Bradley Perez said.
Police responded to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.
He was taken to the hospital in grave condition and died at 8:05 p.m. Monday, Perez said.
The boy was identified as Jean Pierre Mwenge of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Tuesday. A ruling on his death is pending
Police did not release any other information.
