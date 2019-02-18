Search continues for missing Grand Prairie woman after man’s body found in lake

Search crews again Monday combed the White Rock Lake in Dallas for a missing Grand Prairie woman.

Weltzin Garcia, 26, has been missing since Feb. 5 when she disappeared with Alfonso Hernandez. On Sunday morning the body of Hernandez, 28, was found in the lake.

The lake has been the focus for investigators since Hernandez’s vehicle was found there a day after family reported the couple missing.

Before the couple went missing, police issued Hernandez an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting Garcia days before they went missing, police confirmed.

Texas Child Protective Services placed the couple’s two young children in foster care after their disappearance.

Garcia’s twin sister, Atziry Garcia, told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA she was being reunited with the children.