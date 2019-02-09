Crews scour lake as search continues for missing Grand Prairie couple

Crews continued to search for a Grand Prairie couple on Saturday who have been missing since Tuesday.

Alfonso Hernandez, 28, and Weltzin Garcia, 26, were reported missing and their car was found empty near White Rock Lake in Dallas.

Police and fire crews used drones to search the 1,254 acre lake on Thursday and Saturday.

“As day four unfolds in the search for the critically missing couple, our officers and detectives continue working around the clock in the midst of this active investigation and remain in constant contact with the missing persons family members,” police said in a press release Friday.

The couple’s family have been out at the lake every day that police have, Chelsea Kretz with Grand Prairie police said.

Days before the couple went missing, police issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez for allegedly assaulting Garcia.

The couple have two young children together. Garcia’s family members said Garcia would not have willingly left her children, according to Fox News 4.