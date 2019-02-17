Local

Missing Grand Prairie man found dead in lake, police say

By Nichole Manna

February 17, 2019 02:06 PM

Alfonso Hernandez, 28, and Weltzin Garcia, 26, were reported missing on Tuesday.
A man who has been missing since Feb. 5 was found dead in White Rock Lake on Sunday morning, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Alfonso Hernandez, 28, and Weltzin Garcia, 26, were reported missing by family members. A day later, Hernandez’s vehicle was found near White Rock Lake in Dallas.

Police have searched the area since the discovery and on Sunday morning, crews with Dallas Fire-Rescue found Hernandez’s in the water. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, police said.

Officers continue their search for Garcia.

Before the couple went missing, police issued Hernandez an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting Garcia days before they went missing, police confirmed.

Hernandez and Garcia have two young children together, both have been in foster care since their disappearance.

